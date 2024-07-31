FY2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

