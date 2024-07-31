FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Boosted by DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after buying an additional 452,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 272,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

