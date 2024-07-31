FY2024 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Increased by Analyst

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,539,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,944 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.