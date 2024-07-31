FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.04.

TSE ELD opened at C$23.02 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$23.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. In related news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

