Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

