Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Desiree A. Burke 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

