Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.

Gannett Trading Up 1.8 %

GCI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

