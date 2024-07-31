Gary Teo Sells 3,450 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $88.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

