GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

