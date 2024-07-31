Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Genasys were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

