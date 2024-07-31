Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $160.00 at Scotiabank

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $155.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.58. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

