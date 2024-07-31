General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.17.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.14. General Dynamics has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,069 shares of company stock worth $16,295,101. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.