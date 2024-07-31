General Motors (NYSE:GM) CFO Paul A. Jacobson Acquires 25,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

