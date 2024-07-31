Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 871,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $353.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

