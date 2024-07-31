Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 871,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of GCO stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $353.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
