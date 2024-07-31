Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 760,739 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,401,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 194,258 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.