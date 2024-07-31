Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,426,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,245 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.74.

Several analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Genius Sports Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $3,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Genius Sports by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

