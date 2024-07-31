Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GENT opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

