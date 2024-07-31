Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

