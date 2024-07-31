Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

GNTX stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

