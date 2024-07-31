Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Lowered to $41.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Gentex

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.