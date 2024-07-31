GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $15,023,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $4,924,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 499,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 91,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $49,196,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

