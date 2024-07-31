Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $521.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

