Global Partners (GLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLP opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,097.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

