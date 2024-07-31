Global Partners (GLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Partners Stock Performance
GLP opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55.
Global Partners Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Global Partners
In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,097.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLP
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Partners
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.