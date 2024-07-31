Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.30

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $652.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

