Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $62,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

