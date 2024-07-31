Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 266,969 shares changing hands.

Globalstar Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.