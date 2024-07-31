Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15,800.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Globant were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globant by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

GLOB stock opened at $193.83 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

