GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus Sells 363,949 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $87,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,966,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GLYC opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GlycoMimetics stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.16% of GlycoMimetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

