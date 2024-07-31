Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

