GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,115,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,997,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What are earnings reports?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.