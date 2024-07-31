GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,115,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,997,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

