Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

