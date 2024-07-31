Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

