Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Up 15.2%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) rose 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 1,102,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,212,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a PE ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
