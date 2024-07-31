Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

