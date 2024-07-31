Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Stock Up 1.6 %

GGG stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.