Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Granite Construction Price Performance
NYSE GVA opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.
