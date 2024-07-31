Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.00

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

