GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 692,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,542 shares.The stock last traded at $56.10 and had previously closed at $51.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 8.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

