Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gryphon Digital Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. Gryphon Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $66,158.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $971,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $877,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $68,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

