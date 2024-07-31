GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.710-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.9 billion-$41.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.7 billion.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
