Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 10,265 shares.The stock last traded at $14.32 and had previously closed at $14.54.

GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $869.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

