GXO Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,169 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 704% compared to the average volume of 1,265 call options.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

