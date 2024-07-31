GXO Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,169 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 704% compared to the average volume of 1,265 call options.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
NYSE GXO opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
