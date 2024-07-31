Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

