Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.21

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 2073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

