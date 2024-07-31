Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Frank E. Bertucci Sells 2,053 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

View Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.