Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
