Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,045.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

