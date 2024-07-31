Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,045.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.32.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
