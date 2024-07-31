Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.50. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 360,998 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 169,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.