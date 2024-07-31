HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,440,800.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $361.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $364.19.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,527,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.