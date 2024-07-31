Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

